Remebrance Day service and parade in Ballymena

The annual Remembrance Day Parade will be held in Ballymena on Sunday, November 11.

The Services Club, Trostan Avenue, will open at 9.30am for the collection of wreaths, standards, and anyone participating in the parade to assemble.

The parade will march off at 10.25am to the Memorial Park for the Act of Remembrance.

After the Act of Remembrance the parade will march to West Church for the church service.

Anyone laying a wreath should collect them at the Poppy Shop in the Services Club in order to avoid disappointment on the day.

The Poppy Shop is open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Saturday.