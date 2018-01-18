Rescue dog out to prove beauty is in the eye of the beholder

With eyes like marbles, it is hard not to get hypnotised by Dogs Trust Ballymena resident Bridie, the young Border Collie patiently waiting in kennels for a special new home.

At less than a year old, Bridie’s eyes are definitely the window to a beautiful soul, and she is hoping to captivate potential owners and get the happy-ever-after she has been dreaming of.

Bridie is a sensitive girl, who loves playing with her toys and going for long walks; however can get startled by traffic so would prefer to live in a quiet setting. Once she has gotten to know you she will be your best friend but families should be prepared to visit her a few times before taking Bridie home.

Oonagh Phillips, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Ballymena, said: “Bridie is definitely a firm favourite at the Rehoming Centre and will make the perfect companion for an active family, who can continue her training. Bridie came to us as after being found straying by local authorities so we don’t know much about her previous home; however it is safe to say we are looking for a family who firmly believe ‘a dog is for life’.

“It is not uncommon for dogs with different coloured eyes to come into our care but Bridie’s are truly unique. Little characteristics like this only add to how special each dog is that comes through our doors.

“Bridie would like to soak up as much attention as possible, so would benefit from a home with children over the age of 12.”

If you have been won over by Bridie’s charms and think she could be the apple of your eye, please get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centres/ballymena