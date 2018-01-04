Residents turn out in force to recycle

Ballymena’s main recycling centre saw a huge influx of residents turning up to recycle items in the wake of the Christmas festivities.

Almost double the amount of vehicles visited the site at the Waveney Road over the Christmas period, compared to previous weeks.

On an average week, approximately 500 vehicles visit the depot per day to the Waveney Road Recycling Centre.

Over Christmas, this has increased to approximately 910 vehicles per day.

A spokesperson for Mid and East Antrim Council said: “Due to the hard work of our staff, we do not have a backlog and look forward to receiving our residents’ real trees and recyclable wrapping paper.”

Your old real Christmas tree can be recycled at the council’s Household Recycling Centre where it will be taken away and made into compost.

The council’s local recycling centre can also accept recyclable wrapping paper, as well as bulkier cardboard items.

Residents are also being encouraged to continue to use their kitchen caddies to dispose of food waste, including leftover food from the New Year festivities.

Meanwhile, North Antrim MLA Robin Swann took to Twitter to praise the staff at the local recycling centre commenting: “Staff at Ballymena Recycling Centre playing a blinder today [Wednesday], traffic management, crowd control, segregating recycling as they go, credit to the Council.”

Waveney Road Household Recycling Centre will open again today (Tuesday, January 2).

You can also put extra recyclables in a bag beside your kerbie (one material per bag).