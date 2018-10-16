Resurfacing at Killead roundabout

A £200,000 resurfacing scheme at the Killead Roundabout, Aldergrove, is due to be completed by this Friday, October 19.

Work was due to start on the scheme on Monday and includes the entire Killead Roundabout and its approaches.

The roundabout and its approaches will be fully closed from 7pm to 6am for four consecutive nights from Monday until Thursday.

Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted during these road closures:

Northbound: HGV Diversion: Nutts Corner Roundabout - Belfast Road – Ballyutoag Road – Seven Mile Straight – Old Ballyrobin Road – Ballyrobin Road – Antrim Road – Belfast Road – Belmont Road – Dublin Road;

Traffic under 16.5T and with a height under 14’ 3”/4.2m: Long Rig Road – Seven Mile Straight – Oldstone Road – Belfast Road – Belmont Road – Dublin Road.

Southbound: HGV Diversion: A6 Belmont Road – Belfast Road – Antrim Road – Ballyrobin Road – Old Ballyrobin Road – Seven Mile Straight – Ballyutoag Road – Belfast Road - Nutts Corner Roundabout.

Traffic under 16.5T and with a height under 14’ 3”/4.2m: A6 Belmont Road – Oldstone Road – Seven Mile Straight – Long Rig Road.

Local access for residents will be maintained at all times during the works.

The Department has programmed the work operations to minimise inconvenience, however, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area.

The dates and duration of the works will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and on favourable weather conditions.