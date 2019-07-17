Rising Star award for council’s Alison

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Alison Diver was recently awarded highly commended in the Rising Star category at the prestigious MJ Local Government Achievement Awards in London.

Alison was nominated for the overwhelming success of a number of events and community initiatives she has led through her role at Council.

They include allotments and community gardens, conservation and biodiversity, supporting a large network of volunteers via the Mid and East Antrim in Bloom partnership and Friends groups, annual events programme, including Love Parks Week, Flower Show and Tree Week, and community projects such as Woollen Woods, Wild About Food and Forest Schools.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Maureen Morrow, said: “Congratulations to Alison and the recognition she received at the recent MJ Awards.

“This is testament to Alison’s dedication to her job and delivering the very best services to our citizens.

“Alison’s recognition in the Rising Star category made me extremely proud and I have no doubt she will have many more fantastic achievements in the future.”

Anne Donaghy, Chief Executive of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Alison on her deserving recognition at the The MJ Awards.

“We are extremely proud of Alison’s achievements and this recognition is befitting of her hard work, vision and commitment to Mid and East Antrim and its residents.

“I wish Alison well and thank her for her continued excellent work.”