Road closed due to gas leak

Motorists are being urged to avoid the Ballycraigy Road in Antrim due to a gas leak.

Police, NIFRS and gas engineers are currently dealing with the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “There is nothing to be concerned about at this time, however, NIFRS have asked all residents in the locality of this leak to keep their windows closed. If you experience strong smells of gas indoors then contact NIFRS and your gas supplier.”

A PSNI Road Policing spokesperson added: “Due to a gas leak at Ballycraigy Road, Antrim, all exits at Greystone Roundabout have been closed. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

There are no further details at this time.