Road network needs investment - McGuigan

North Antrim Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has said that budget proposal options by the Department for Infrastructure will decimate the road network if implemented.

“Nobody who is currently driving on our road network needs me to tell them how bad the roads are for potholes and serious defects,” Mr McGuigan said.

He added: “My office is being contacted continuously about these issues all over North Antrim. Even in major towns like Ballymena the recent weather has had a serious impact.

“The proposals therefore from the department that include only repairing potholes on major roads, no gully emptying, no grass cutting, no routine street light repairs and potentially no winter gritting service are completely unacceptable.

“All of these measures have a health and safety aspect to keeping us all safe on the roads.”

Mr McGuigan added: “Can you imagine getting about in the Wintry conditions of the past month without a gritting service.”

He continued: “Our road network needs investment and not cuts.”