‘Rowathon’ Appeal issued

Television presenter Pamela Ballantine is calling on businesses in Ballymena to virtually row as far as they can in four hours on Friday, June 14.

The aim? To raise funds for Bowel Cancer UK to help stop people dying of bowel cancer in the country.

It’s an opportunity for businesses to gather a team of colleagues and pledge to get sponsored to row as far as and fast as you can from 1-5pm on that date to raise a collective total of £15,000 to fund Bowel Cancer UK’s vital services and lifesaving research in Northern Ireland.

Teams can row either in a gym or borrow a rowing machine (or two) from a local gym for the office.

For more information or to sign up, email bernadette.mcgarry@bowelcanceruk.org.uk