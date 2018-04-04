Royal invitation for St. Louis pupil Daniella

Ballymena schoolgirl Daniella Timperley has been given an unexpected reward for her extensive charity work.

The St. Louis Grammar sixth former has received a surprise invitation to next month’s Royal wedding.

The delighted teenager is the first member of the public to reveal she has been invited to the wedding of Prince Harry and Megan Markle on May 19.

The invitation was announced by the school on Twitter.

Approximately 1,200 members of the public from a range of backgrounds are being invited to the ceremony.

Young people who have shown strong leadership and served their communities are among those lucky enough to receive a coveted invitation.

A tweet from St. Louis Grammar School revealed: “What a week it has been for Daniella! Not only was she named Top Youth Volunteer 2018, she has also received an invitation to the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as a result of her extensive charity work.”

The Randalstown teenager was named recently as one of two All-Ireland Youth Volunteers of the Year at Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards.

The prestigious all-Ireland youth initiative recognises young people for their motivation, service and impact on their local communities.

Eighteen-year-old Daniella, who has been involved with Women’s Aid ABCLN from a very young age, represented the charity on the BBC Children in Need Youth Panel helping to co-ordinate fundraising efforts and voicing the needs of those helped by Women’s Aid.

She has also volunteered in care homes, completed inter-generational projects with the elderly, helped at the homework club in the Ballymena centre with the younger children and at an Antrim summer scheme where she completed OCN Accreditations in mental health, domestic violence, understanding risks and self-esteem.