Royal Marines band set for Braid concert

The Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines will perform at a special concert in The Braid in Ballymena on Tuesday, June 19.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Paul Reid, said guests can expect an evening of exceptional music and visual grandeur.

“I am very pleased to confirm that this prestigious, nationally acclaimed band will be performing in Ballymena,” Cllr. Reid said.

He added: “I look forward to what promises to be a hugely enjoyable event, with a charitable collection to be gathered in aid of good causes.

“Last year’s visit by Her Majesty’s Royal Marines Scotland drew a great crowd and I have no doubt this event will be well supported by the people of Mid and East Antrim.”