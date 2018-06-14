Rylands upgrade investment boost

A leading nursing home in Ballymena has invested significantly to upgrade its facilities for residents and their families, with the support of Ulster Bank.

Rylands Nursing Home which is located on the Doagh Road, Kells, has completed an 11-year programme of refurbishment of its existing facilities, including residents’ rooms, communal spaces and exterior grounds.

The completion of the final phase will enhance the nursing home’s three-acre site, including its entrance, outdoor patio area and shared garden spaces.

Owned by the Duncan family, Rylands Nursing Home underwent a major expansion in 2010 adding an additional 10 en-suite bedrooms to meet increasing demand for care in the locality.

The nursing home now comprises of a 45-bed nursing unit and a 14-bed residential unit.

Trevor Duncan, Managing Director at Rylands Nursing Home, said: “Over the past 11 years we have continually invested in Rylands to ensure that our facilities best meet the needs of our residents, not only to ensure day-to-day duties can be fulfilled with ease by our committed nurses and carers, bit to also ensure that the nursing home is a welcoming and comfortable environment for both residents and all who visit it.

“This final phase will help us bring our refurbishment efforts out through the doors of the nursing home and into the communal garden space and our three-acre site. One of the major benefits of Rylands is its calm, rural setting and we want to make sure our residents and prospective residents can make the most of their surroundings.”

Ryan Mawhinney, Business Manager, Commercial Banking NI at Ulster Bank, said: “We are pleased to support Rylands Nursing Home as it continues to enhance its facilities and create a modern and welcoming home.

“The Duncan family have shown huge commitment to reinvesting in the nursing home and it’s fantastic to see an 11-year investment programme reach completion.”