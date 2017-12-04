‘Safer car park’ award for BIA

Belfast International Airport has been awarded the Park Mark Safer Car Parking Award.

The award is given in recognition of the airport’s efforts in preventing vehicle crime and reducing the fear of vehicle crime in parking areas across 5,000 spaces.

Una McKeown, Car Park Operations Manager, said: “We are delighted that Belfast International Airport has been awarded the coveted Park Mark award for our car parks right across the airport site.

“This is a great achievement and a fantastic endorsement of all the hard work we have undertaken to ensure our car parks are safe and secure for our customers.

“We remain committed to improving all aspects of the customer experience and we are continuing to invest further in our facilities, including the recent purchase of two new Mercedes coaches to transport passengers to and from the terminal building.

“This, alongside other improvements, will provide passengers with the best choice and service when choosing to fly from Belfast International Airport.”

Tom Porter, British Parking Association Area Manager, said: “I am very pleased to be able to present Belfast International Airport with the Park Mark for its parking facilities.

“The airport has invested significantly in the car parks, facilities and staff training in order to achieve the Park Mark award. The Park Mark is awarded to parking facilities that pass a rigorous risk assessment conducted by the police and the British Parking Association.”