Savvy Retail advice at BID business breakfast

“Doing something different in business will set you apart” - that was the advice from the ‘Queen of Shops’, Anna Macaulay from The Savvy Retailer, at the recent BID for Business Breakfast organised by the Ballymena Business Improvement District and Ballymena Borough Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

At the event, Anna provided an oversight on how to enhance the customer shopping experience and ensure customers continue to support the area by shopping locally.

She said: “There are certain elements of business that traders have very little or no control over but it’s important to focus on the things they can control in order to progress.

“We had an excellent turnout at the BID for Business Breakfast which highlights how retailers and traders in the Ballymena area are actively seeking ways to improve their businesses and move them forward.”

BID Manager Alison Moore added: “We know it’s a testing time for retailers so we wanted Anna to share some of her specialist knowledge on the areas where retailers should be more proactive.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the results of the ‘Savvy Retailer’ BID for Business Breakfast in the coming months.”

Eugene Reid, Vice President of Ballymena Borough Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “Anna gave the attendees at the BID for Business Breakfast some excellent tips and a better understanding of what actions they can take to make their businesses more ‘Savvy’.

“By working together, the Chamber, the BID, the retailers and local traders can all achieve accelerated growth for the local area.”

The BID and the Chamber are keen to part-fund workshops in Ballymena Town Centre so if this is something that would be of interest to your business, contact Alison Moore at bidsmanager@ballymenabid.com or Tom Wiggins at tom@ballymenachamber.co.uk for more information.