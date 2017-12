Snow has caused major disruption across Northern Ireland with a number of local schools closed.

Despite a large snow fall roads in the Banbridge area remain passable.

Schools from the Southern Region that are confirmed closed are: Milltown Primary School, 167 Lurgan Road, BT32 4NR; Fair Hill Primary School Kinallen, 4 Tullynisky Road, BT25 2PJ; St Mary’s Primary School Dechomet, 6 Closkelt Road, BT31 9QE.