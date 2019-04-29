Scouts and cubs’ are cleaning up the community

The scouts, cubs and leaders of the Fifth Ballymena Scout (St Columba’s) Group joined forces recently with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council in organising a Community Clean Up at Sentry Hill in the town which is located not far from their base at Doury Road.

They were also joined by cubs from Seventh Ballymena Scout Group and, working together, they did a fantastic job in cleaning up the area which is a popular spot for dog walkers and families. The Fifth Ballymena Group extended a “big thank-you” to Ronnie McFall from Tesco Ballymena who joined them on the day and provided refreshments for all involved. Mid and East Antrim Council supports events such as the Community Clean Up at Sentry Hill by providing litter pickers, plastic bags, hi-visibility vests and extra hands to help tidy up the borough.

Council and Tesco representatives are pictured with participants.