Search is on for Best of Antrim town’s businesses

The search is on for the best of Antrim town’s businesses, as preparations for the second Antrim Town Business Awards get underway.

The awards, organised by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, in association with Antrim Town Team, will see local businesses compete for one of the following categories:

· Best new business award (established after January 2016)

· Service with a smile award

· Service sector award

· Best takeaway award

· Salon of the year

· Best Public House award

· Best small eatery/coffee shop

· Best restaurant award

· Best kept shop front (sponsored by Antrim Town Development Company)

· Best independent retailer award

· Best multiple retailer award.

The awards are a great way to recognise those businesses that serve Antrim town and take pride in their products, services and local area.

The awards will be decided by public vote and an independent judging panel. You will be able to vote from January 15 until February 12. Entries can be made onlin at www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/antrimbusinessawards2018

You can also tweet your support for your favourite Antrim businesses by using the hashtag #AntrimBiz

An awards ceremony and networking evening will take place on Friday, March 2.

For more information regarding the Antrim Town Business Awards please phone 028 9446 3113 ext. 31344 or email Karen.Uprichard@antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk