Sir Knights in Antrim and Ballymena have attended a number of RBP Installation events in recent weeks.

Among those who have installed officers for 2019 were Antrim/Ballymena Amalgamated, Muckamore RBP 22 and Antrim RBP 512.

Sir Knights who attended Muckamore RBP22 installation night which also featured the presentation of 50 year medals by the Sovereign Grand Black Master William Anderson to Sir Knights William Jones and Andy Gilliland (front row third and fourth from left). (submitted picture)

Photographs of the events have been kindly submitted to The Ballymena & Antrim Times for publication.

*Note: Pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes but appear in full in print.