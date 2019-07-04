Slemish Area Fireside Quiz results

The results are in for the Slemish Area Fireside Quiz.

The draw was made by Sophia Maybin (Slemish Area Executive) in Broughshane House in the presence of Broughshane WI President Martha Wilson and Sally Armstrong Correspondence Secretary.

The first 3 all correct entries were: first, Margaret Speers; second, Rhoda Marks; and, third, Lynda Brooks.

Congratulations were extended to the winners, who will be contacted, and thanks to all who entered.

Thanks were also convenyed to everyone who supported the Slemish Area WI stand this year at the Ballymena Show.