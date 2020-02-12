Smaller bins for households in Mid and East Antrim

Householders in Mid and East Antrim Borough look set to be given smaller black bins in a bid to boost recycling.

The council says currently more than half of waste dumped in black domestic bins should be recycled.

In a further development, a new three-tier wheelie box system has been proposed for the borough.

According to a council consultation document for 2020/2021, the “user-friendly, weekly, three-tier wheelie box system and smaller black bins” will be delivered to approximately 58,200 households in Mid and East Antrim.

A final decision is expected to be taken by the local authority later this month.

The council says a recent survey shows 55 per cent of black bin contents could be recycled rather than landfilled which would mean significant savings on landfill charges.

It has also been stated that “kerbside box systems result in better quality recyclables”.

Meanwhile, the council has paid £5,400 for a three-month information campaign aimed at increasing recycling of household food waste which will continue until March.

Mid and East Antrim has exceeded a statutory recycling target already this year by recycling 52.4 per cent of municipal waste.

In 2018/19, 50 per cent of household waste in Northern Ireland was sent for reuse, dry recycling and composting.

Ballymena DUP Councillor John Carson has asked council to highlight to householders the cost of £103 per ton for landfill to each home per annum.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter.