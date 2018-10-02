Special reception to be held for race ace Rea

Four-times World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea MBE is to be invited to a special mayor’s reception in his honour in Mid and East Antrim.

The 31-year-old race ace clinched his latest history-making championship success at Magny-Cours in France on Saturday with two rounds of the series remaining.

Jonathan eclipsed Carl Fogarty’s record of 59 race victories earlier this season - Rea now has 68 wins – and has further cemented his name in motorcycling folklore with his unprecedented quartet of global crowns.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr. Lindsay Millar, led the congratulations to Jonathan at Monday evening’s monthly meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

She also told elected members she would be inviting Jonathan to a special reception to mark his historic haul.

Speaking afterwards, the mayor said: “Jonathan is a true sporting hero and we are so proud of our strong ties to such an extraordinary individual.

“A former Larne Grammar School pupil, Jonathan is an inspiration and ambassador for our borough, Northern Ireland and his sport.

“Jonathan is a fantastic role model for our young people and so deserving of his legend status.

“He has yet again put our area and Northern Ireland as a whole on the map and I am delighted and proud at what he has achieved.

“Jonathan will only continue to add to his remarkable legacy and I look forward to the opportunity to personally congratulate him on his achievements.”

Earlier this year Jonathan was inducted into Mid and East Antrim’s ‘Hall of Fame’ at the borough’s annual sports awards ceremony.

The mayor added: “I feel passionately about encouraging people to become involved in sport and as a council we consistently promote and develop all types of sporting and fitness activities. Jonathan’s achievements can inspire future generations to strive to become champions.”