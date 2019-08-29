Sports clubs called on to ‘Walk Together’ for Bowel Cancer UK

Antrim GAA is encouraging clubs in Ballymena and the wider County to join Bowel Cancer UK’s Walk Together in Belfast on Saturday, September 7.

They are calling on fellow sportspeople to join them to help fund the charity’s vital services and lifesaving research.

Starting at the Lock Keepers Inn and following the Lagan towpath along the riverside and old canal system through the woodlands, the walk is an opportunity for people to show their support for those undergoing treatment, remember loved ones and raise funds to help stop people dying from bowel cancer.

The Antrim County PRO, Sean Kelly, is encouraging as many people as possible to take part and help support the cause while enjoying a family day out. He said: “Bowel cancer is the second biggest cancer killer in the north but with your help we can change that. Encourage your club to join us in supporting this wonderful event to bring everyone affected by bowel cancer together. More than 1,100 people are diagnosed with the disease every year and 400 die each year from the disease. However, bowel cancer is treatable and curable especially if diagnosed early. Nearly everyone diagnosed at the earliest stage will survive bowel cancer but this drops significantly as the disease develops. Poor awareness means that only one in 10 cases are detected at an early stage which often means it is too late to be treated”

To register for the event please visit bowelcanceruk.org.uk/walktogether. Registration costs £10 adult and £5 child (under fives go free).