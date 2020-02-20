St. Patrick’s Day at Slemish

Tuesday, March 17, will bring the chance to celebrate St Patrick’s Day by taking part in the annual trek up Slemish.

The one and a half kilometre round walk to the summit and back takes approximately one hour in good weather.

For those who would enjoy an easier trek than Slemish, a gentle riverside walk from Raceview Mill takes visitors past the Raceview hedgehog habitat and the stunning Broughshane wildlife pond to Houston’s Mill.

Broughshane Community Association will provide the hub of the event, with outdoor entertainment, including traditional music and dance, for the whole family to enjoy all free of charge and there will be a free park and ride at Michelin, Raceview Road.