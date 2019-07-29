Street collections thanks

The Meningitis Research Foundation has extended thanks to everyone who contributed towards their recent street collections in Ballymena and Antrim.

The collection in Antrim on June 15 raised £479.44 and the collection in Ballymena on April 27 raised £585.75.

Meningitis Research Foundation also thanked their members and friends who helped with the collections.

Foundation Administrator Janice Crowe said all money raised by the street collections goes directly towards the vital work of the Foundation and will be used to fund research, promote awareness of thedisease and support local families affected by meningitis.