Kellswater Flute Band will perform on Sunday, June 16, at Antrim Castle Gardens on Sunday, June 23, from 3-4pm on as part of Antrim and Newtownabbey Council’s Summer Sunday Music Programme.

Ballyclare Victoria Flute Band will perform on Sunday June 23, from 3-4pm and, at the same time and venue, it will be the turn of Killyglen Accordion Band on Sunday, June 30.

The programme gives people the opportunity to listen to a host of bands and musicians at Antrim Castle Gardens and Jordanstown Loughshore Park.