Johnston Star Flute Band will perform at Antrim Castle Gardens on Sunday, August 18, from 3-4pm, as part of Antrim and Newtownabbey Council’s Summer Sunday Music Programme.

The programme gives people the opportunity to tap their toes to the tunes of a host of local bands and musicians as they burst on to the scene at Antrim Castle Gardens and Jordanstown Loughshore Park where a similar musical programme is underway.

There will be an array of local talent bringing their beat outdoors including jazz, blues, and brass bands on summer Sunday afternoons.