Super savings on ‘Discount Day’

Forget Halloween and Christmas, there’s only date that needs to be in your diary this year and it’s the biggest and best shopping day in Ballymena.

The now annual Discount Day, organised by Ballymena Business Improvement District returns on Thursday, November 1 and there’s some fantastic offers and instore promotions available.

Beginning at 9am and running until 9pm in many shops throughout the town centre, Discount Day is the perfect chance to start the dreaded Christmas Shopping or to treat yourself to something special.

Alison Moore, Manager of Ballymena BID, said: “Discount Day has become a must-attend event for many people both near and far. We love having the opportunity to showcase our town to visitors and with some fantastic independent retailers and high street stores, there is something for everyone.

“The retailers in the town really get behind Discount Day, offering some unbeatable discounts and special offers for one day only.

“Live entertainment will be provided throughout the day with the chance to win some exciting prizes as Pete Snodden hosts the Cool FM Roadshow from the Harmony Hub between 1.30pm and 3.30pm. Local band, Picture the Sound, will also be entertaining the crowds from 6.30pm to 8.30pm in the evening.

“Discount Day is the perfect excuse to enjoy some shopping, a nice meal in one of our delicious restaurants, washed down by a drink in our lively bars. We hope to see you there!”

Come along to Discount Day on Thursday for your chance to grab a bargain and win a spot prize or voucher sponsored by local businesses. To find out more about Discount Day, visit Ballymena Means on social media or visit ballymenameans.com.