Suspected pipe bomb attack on family home

North Antrim DUP MLA Mervyn Storey has described as ‘mindless’ an overnight suspected pipe bomb attack on a home in Carnany Gardens in Ballymoney.

Commenting after visiting the scene Mr. Storey said, “It is again extremely sad that another family has been subjected to what can only be described as a mindless act. To place young children and their parents in such danger is despicable.

“Today in Ballymoney our children with their families are enjoying all the activities of the Spring Fair, a day of fun and entertainment, however that is not the case for this young family.

“Instead they have been forced out of their home in fear and were undoubtedly placed in danger last night as a result of this pipe bomb attack.

“I again appeal to whoever is involved in such mindless actions to stop and bring an end to such attacks, which only instil fear in the community.”

Police have confirmed a number of homes in the area were evacuated while they dealt with a suspicious object.