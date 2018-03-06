Swann backs Tiny Life neonatal report

North Antrim MLA Robin Swann has called on the community to support a campaign by Tiny Life to have more much-needed neonatal nurses and doctors appointed across Northern Ireland.

The UUP Assemblyman, whose son Evan spent the first 13 months of his life in hospital, said that based on his personal experience, he fully supports the recommendations contained in the report.

Mr Swann said: “The findings of new research published in the Bliss and TinyLife Northern Ireland Baby Report 2018 show that there is a shortage of neonatal nurses and doctors, meaning units are not able to ensure the best safety standards and highest quality of care for premature and sick babies all of the time.”

He added: “If these issues are not addressed, the safety of the smallest and sickest babies could be at risk.”