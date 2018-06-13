Swann calls for action over A26 road safety concerns

A North Antrim MLA has called for action to improve road safety on the A26 between Ballymena and Antrim.

Robin Swann said that in the absence of a Roads Minister, the Permanent Secretary at the Department of Infrastructure “must take immediate steps to improve the safety conditions” of the Lisnevenagh Road dual carriageway.

“It now appears that on an almost weekly interval there is a serious collision on this section of road,” Mr Swann said.

He added: “Speed plays a major factor as does the number of crossing and access points.”

The UUP MLA said that a number of minor amendments were suggested recently to amend junction access at a number of road ends but “little else has happened”.

“As speed is seen as a major contributor, I have suggested that the speed of this section of road be reduced supported by speed reaction and warning signs,” Mr Swann said.

He added: “However, the answer to main junctions is to adapt them to grade separated junctions as developed on the upgraded A26 at Glarryford.”