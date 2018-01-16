Taylorstown Cross Community playgroup to close early

Taylorstown Cross Community playgroup is the latest local educational facility to announce they are closing early today (Tuesday) due to the snow.

Posting on Facebook, the playgroup said: “We are closing so there will be no afternoon session today as the snow conditions are to continue for the rest of today.

“Everyone’s safety is our priority. Sorry for any inconvenience caused.

“We will be continuing to keep an eye on the weather conditions as it’s to get worse overnight and we will be in contact as soon as possible.”