Teen suffers facial injuries after being struck in face by youth armed with hammer

Police are investigating an assault after a teenage boy was struck in the face by another male youth armed with a hammer.

The incident happened in the Galgorm Road area of Ballymena around 3:30pm this afternoon.

The boy sustained facial injuries and is receiving treatment at hospital.

Two boys aged 15 and 16 have been arrested in relation to the investigation and are currently in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

The PSNI said the investigation is ongoing and officers have asked anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information to contact them in Ballymena on 101 quoting reference number 755 12/04/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.