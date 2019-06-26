The Sound of Music at Theatre at The Mill

Following the success of Phantom of the Opera and West Side Story, the Home Spun Youth Musical Theatre will be performing in a new production of The Sound of Music from Tuesday, July 2, to Saturday, July 6.

The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was destined to become one of the world’s most beloved musicals.

The story: When a postulant proves too high-spirited for the religious life, she is dispatched to serve as governess for the seven children of a widowed naval Captain. Her growing rapport with the youngsters, coupled with her generosity of spirit, gradually captures the heart of the stern Captain, and they marry.

The family’s narrow escape over the mountains to Switzerland on the eve of World War II provides one of the most thrilling and inspirational finales ever presented in the theatre.

There will be nightly performances at Theatre at the Mill at 7pm, and a Saturday Matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £15 & £13 (Concession) Family Ticket £40.

For more details and bookings call Box Office T: 028 9034 0202 or online at theatreatthemill.com.