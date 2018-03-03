Three men taken to hospital following crash

Three men have been taken to hospital following a two vehicle road traffic collision near Ballyclare this morning (Saturday).

The collision occurred on Templepatrick Road at around 6.10am this morning close to a local service station.

Police have said that one of the injured men is believed to have sustained serious injuries, however these are not thought to be life threatening at this stage.

Inspector Colin Ash is appealing for witnesses to the crash to get in touch with police on telephone number 101, quoting reference number 268 of the 3/3/2018.

The Templepatrick Road remains closed at present.