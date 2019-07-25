Time for Tee with Olderfleet Primary School

The Parents’ Association at Olderfleet Primary School are starting their 2019/20 fundraising efforts with a Stableford golf competition at Cairndhu Golf Club on Sunday, September 1.

There will be nearest the pin and longest drive competitions throughout the course followed by a prize giving and raffle. Visitors £15, members £5.

The Parents’ Association are asking for support from local businesses to make the day a success and there are various ways to be a part of the event.

For a £50 donation you can sponsor a tee box or pin on the course and all businesses will subsequently be advertised on the Olderfleet Parents’ Association social media pages.

Alternatively, if you can offer a prize for competitors, they’d love to hear from you.

A spokesperson said: “All the proceeds of this fundraiser will go towards purchasing a range of resources for the pupils of Olderfleet Primary School.

“With educational budgets stretched in the current climate, your support is greatly appreciated. We would like to thank Cairndhu Golf club for hosting us and all of our sponsors for their generosity.

“We hope to see lots of you on the teebox on September 1.”

For further information on the event, email olderfleetpa@hotmail.com and/or keep up to date via the Olderfleet Primary School facebook and the school’s website