Top bloggers ‘big up’ Mid and East Antrim attractions

Some of Northern Ireland’s top bloggers have been getting on board with the #MEAdventures campaign.

The council initiative urges people to get outdoors and enjoy all the fantastic adventures they can have in Mid and East Antrim.

There are 62 miles of coastline to explore in Mid and East Antrim.

And with over 400 square miles, 100 parks and three Seaside Award-winning beaches to explore, it’s not hard to see the appeal of the campaign launched in May. There’s also been a free checklist to follow for ideas on how to keep the family entertained this summer.

NI Explorer, Blossoming Birds and Father of the Birds, who are all from the borough, have been sharing their adventures and recommendations of things to do this summer.

From trips on the Causeway Coastal Route to Carrickfergus, The Gobbins to Glenoe and Ballymena to Ballygally Beach, the bloggers have shown what’s on offer for families, thrill-seekers and foodies alike.

The collaborations have allowed Mid and East Antrim’s amazing places and views to reach new audiences of almost 250k, with an ice-cream at the Rinkha even making the Spanish tourism office’s Instagram feeds. This means 40,000 followers across Europe have now had a taste of what MEAdventures they can explore.

Photography and video content from local companies, Grafters Media and Stillpoint, have not only used local talent, but showcased what local experiences there are for residents and visitors alike.

The Mayor, Cllr Lindsay Millar, said: “We have such fantastic assets here in our borough so what better way to get enjoying the better weather than getting outdoors and exploring what’s right on your doorstep. With plenty of stunning scenery and so many free options on offer, it proves you don’t have to go too far or spend too much money to have a world-class adventure this summer.

“We want everyone to get involved in the conversation online and share all your #MEAdventures using the hashtag on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. We will also be running competitions later in the year so stay tuned to find out more.”

For more information on where to find #MEAdventures visit www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/events