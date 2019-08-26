Top GCSE results for St Louis pupils

The students and staff of St Louis Grammar are celebrating an outstanding set of GCSE results as 99.3 per cent of students achieved seven or more GCSEs at A*-C grades (including Maths and English).

This follows phenomenal A Level results last week, when 100 per cent of pupils achieved three A*-C grades or better.

These exceptional results reflect St Louis’ position of top Grammar school in Northern Ireland.

Remarkably, 61 per cent of all entries achieved A*-A grades and over 85 per cent were awarded A*-B grades.

In addition, 61 students attained seven A*/A grades or more.

These statistics are all the more impressive considering the new GCSE specifications which have brought many changes and challenges to the curriculum.

Each Year 12 student enjoyed their own success story on results day but special recognition must be given to the top achievers.

Both Maeve Henry and Niamh McIvor achieved an incredible nine A* and one A.

Principal, Mr Rafferty, said: “I would like to congratulate our Year 12 students and their teachers for their hard work over the last five years which has culminated in this exceptional performance at GCSE Level.

“These results illustrate the outstanding teaching and meticulous individual support that our teachers provide to ensure each student achieves their personal targets.

“Credit must also be given to their families for their unwavering support and encouragement.

“The majority of our students will remain in St Louis to complete their A Levels but regardless of the pathway they choose, we are delighted that each student has achieved a strong academic profile which will open the door to many exciting opportunities in the future.”