A suspected gas leak is being dealt with by the emergency services in Ballymoney.

Local UUP Councillor Darryl Wilson said: "Emergency services are currently at the scene of a suspected gas related incident in the Cafe Lane area Ballymoney.

Emergency services at the scene

"I understand that there has been a suspected gas related incident in the town.

"Please avoid the area while emergency services carry out their work.

"Can I take this opportunity to commend the NIFRS for their rapid and professional response to this incident."