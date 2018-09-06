Traffic and travel: A26 road closure and diversions starting for road improvement

A £319,000 road improvement scheme for the A26 Frosses Road between Ballymena and Ballymoney is due to start on September 11.

The work to widen 600 metres of carriageway and resurface a 1200 metre stretch of the road in the vicinity of the Knockahollet Road Junction will take four weeks to complete.

A statement from the Department for Infrastructure said: "Due to the nature of the works it will be necessary for diversions and road closures to be put in place.

"From Tuesday 11 September to Sunday 30 September traffic control will be in operation to facilitate the carriageway widening works. Traffic management will be in place Monday to Thursday from 9.30 am to 4.00 pm and on Fridays from 9.30 am to 3.00 pm. At the weekends it will be in operation until 12 noon each day.

"From Monday 1 October to Friday 5 October a lane closure will be in operation for traffic travelling south at the Kilraughts Road roundabout and the diversion is via Kilraughts Road and Drones Road. Traffic travelling north will proceed along Frosses Road through the works under Traffic Control.

"On Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 October a full closure of the Frosses Road will be in place between the Kilraughts Road and Drones Road junctions.

"Traffic travelling south will be diverted at the Kilraughts Road roundabout via Kilraughts Road and Drones Road. Traffic travelling north will be diverted at Drones Road roundabout via Drones Road, Pharis Road and Kilraughts Road."

The statement added that the works operations and traffic management arrangements have been carefully programmed in order to minimise inconvenience to the public, however motorists should be aware that some delays may be expected and that additional time should be allowed when planning any journeys.