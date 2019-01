Motorists are being warned to expect delays after a collision approaching the Seven Towers roundabout in Ballymena.

A post on TrafficwatchNI said: "#CoAntrim getting reports RTC #Ballymena approaching A26 Seven Towers R`bout - expect delays if in the area".

Traffic jam

A later post said: 'A26 delays from #Antrim direction - Ballee Roundabout towards Ballymena - road down to one lane while vehicle waits for recovery'.