Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has announced that a £288,000 resurfacing scheme for Collin Road, will start on Monday, January 27.

The scheme, which extends from Moorfields Road for 2.2km to Carnlea Road North, is expected to be completed by Friday, February 21.

Minister Mallon said: “I am pleased to announce this significant investment in the Ballymena area. This scheme will greatly enhance the road surface and will better connect the local community and visitors to the area for many years to come.”

Due to the nature of the scheme it will be necessary to introduce a full road closure (Monday-Friday) from 7am to 6pm daily from January 27 until February 21.

During the road closure a diversion will be in operation via A36 Moorfields Road, B59 (Tully Road, Doagh Road, Ballymena Road), Main Street Doagh, B95 (Ballyclare Road, Doagh Road) and vice-versa.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area.

In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

The dates and duration of the works will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and on favourable weather conditions.

For traffic information about this and other road schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com