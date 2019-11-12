Flooding makes NI river 'burst its banks' - leaving areas under water

The River Bann has burst its banks leaving some nearby areas under water, according to NI Roadwatch.

A Tweet says: "In #Coleraine: Road Users are also advised that the River Bann has burst its banks, leaving some nearby areas, including the Strand Road, partially underwater."

Another post adds: "In #Portrush: PSNI advise road users to be aware of flooding on the Dunluce Road, close to Dunluce Castle, where a number of vehicles have become stuck. Please prepare for delays and avoid the area if possible.