N.I. road shutdown after road traffic collision - avoid the area say P.S.N.I.

The P.S.N.I. has shutdown a road in Northern Ireland after a road traffic collision.

The collision occurred on Glenravel Road near the village of Martinstown in Co. Antrim.

The P.S.N.I. are at the scene and are advising motorists to avoid the area.

Diversions are in place.

There are no further details at this time.

The P.S.N.I. closed the road after a road traffic collision on Friday.

