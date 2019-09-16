UPDATE: Three hospitalised after single vehicle collision on NI road

The Air Ambulance was called to attend a serious collision on the Craigstown Road near Randalstown in Co Antrim this morning.

When asked for a comment, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 09.17 on Monday 16 September 2019 relating to reports of an RTC at Craigstown Road, Randalstown.

The Air Ambulance Northern Ireland was scrambled to the scene of the collision. (Library Image)

“NIAS despatched three Emergency crews, two Doctors, and one Hazard Area Response team to the scene.

“The Charity Air Ambulance was also despatched to the incident.”

The statement added that following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, “one patient was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital, one patient was transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance and a third patient was transferred to the Antrim Area Hospital”.

Earlier the PSNI said the road was closed “between the Station Road and the Ballylurgan Road”.