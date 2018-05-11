£230k road improvement works in Kells

A £230,000 road improvement scheme on Steeple Road, Kells, will commence on Monday (May 14).

The scheme starts at the Lislunnan Road junction and extends for approximately 1.7 km towards Kells Village and will deliver significant improvements to both the structural integrity and running surface, with associated improvements to road drainage.

The drainage works will commence on May 14 using temporary traffic management including traffic lights where necessary.

The resurfacing works are planned to commence on Monday, June 4 requiring road closures and diversions which will be fully signed. Details will be published on www.trafficwatchni.com. All works are expected to be completed by 22 June 2018.

The Department for Infrastructure has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise any inconvenience, however, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area.

In order to ensure the safety of road users and workers, the public are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with care when travelling through, or in the vicinity, of the works

The dates and duration of the works will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and on favourable weather conditions.