Collin Road closed to facilitate recovery of overturned lorry

Commenting on the closure, a PSNI spokesperson said: “The Collin Road in Co Antrim, between Ballyclare and Moorfields, has been closed in both directions at Church Road and Whappstown Road as efforts are underway to remove an overturned lorry.

“Please seek alternative routes.”

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson added: “The road is expected to be closed to around 4pm this afternoon (Friday).”

Motorists are being asked to take an alternative route

