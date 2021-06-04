Collin Road closed to facilitate recovery of overturned lorry
Road users are advised that a section of the B94 Collin Road is closed between the Whappstown Road and the Church Road due to an overturned lorry.
Commenting on the closure, a PSNI spokesperson said: “The Collin Road in Co Antrim, between Ballyclare and Moorfields, has been closed in both directions at Church Road and Whappstown Road as efforts are underway to remove an overturned lorry.
“Please seek alternative routes.”
A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson added: “The road is expected to be closed to around 4pm this afternoon (Friday).”
----
--
