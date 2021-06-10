Concerns over traffic speed into Portglenone

Mr. McGuigan said: “A number of residents along this road have been in contact, concerning the speed of traffic both in and out of Portglenone along this stretch of road.

“Myself and Ian Friary have had a useful meeting with the PSNI and the department and hopefully some measures can be put in place to help reduce traffic speeds. We are looking at the introduction of a 40mph buffer zone beyond the 30mph zone as well as other increased signage. The PSNI are planning place a SIID device at the towns entrance and obviously they have a duty to enforce the current speed restrictions. We need to ensure it is safe for residents driving out on to the townhill road and for pedestrians.”