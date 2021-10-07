Cullybackey Road closed following two-vehicle collision
Police are advising motorists that the Cullybackey Road in Ballymena is closed in both directions following a two vehicle road traffic collision, involving a bus and car, this morning (Thursday, October 7).
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 10:13 am
Diversions are in place at the junction with the Woodstown Road and the junction with Inishowen Park.
Police are advising motorists to seek alternate routes for their journey.