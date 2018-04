Police are advising motorists to take care while a lorry is recovered from a road in the region.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “The Whitesides Road is closed between Nursery Road and Straid Road for the next 60-90minutes whilst a lorry is recovered.

“Traffic is being diverted along the Nursery Road and Straid Road and as you may be aware, these are narrow roads, so please slow down and take care passing other vehicles.”