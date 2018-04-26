Motorists advised to seek alternative route

Police are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision in Co Antrim.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Road traffic collision on Antrim bound lane of Lisnevenagh Road, close to Ballycowan Road.

“Traffic able to slowly pass on the inside lane. I would advise alternative route if possible. PSNI in attendance.”

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson added: “Road traffic collision on the A26 Lisnevenagh Road after the junction of Ballycowan Road heading towards the M22 blocking lane two. Knock on delays in the area.”

There are no further details at this time.