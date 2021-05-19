Plans to enhance Ballymena Park & Ride

The proposed plans will provide an additional 400+ parking spaces at Ballymena Bus and Rail Centre. It will be a safe and secure facility with accessible parking, 24-hour CCTV, security fencing and lighting. Access will be via Galgorm Road and cycle parking will also be accommodated.

Launching the public consultation process, Minister Mallon said: “The proposed plans which will provide an additional 400+ parking spaces at Ballymena Bus and Rail Centre are designed to meet present and anticipated future demand from passengers on this vital corridor. The site enjoys an excellent location on Galgorm Road, close to the town centre with pedestrian access to bus and rail facilities.

“The development of the Ballymena Park & Ride is one of a number of schemes I am committed to progressing across Northern Ireland. Moreover, as I work to deliver the change our society needs, I want citizens to work in partnership with us to transform our local communities and deliver that lasting change. Therefore I would encourage the local community to respond to the public consultation process so we can deliver more together.”

Minister Nichola Mallon is pictured with John Glass, Translink's Director of Infrastructure and Projects Picture: Michael Cooper

John Glass, Translink’s Director of Infrastructure and Projects, said: “This will be a significant project, providing much-needed additional capacity at one of Translink’s best used passenger facilities and facilitating growing passenger numbers on the vital Northern Rail Corridor.

“We intend to submit the formal planning application in the coming weeks, with the hope that planning approval will be granted shortly thereafter, which would allow works to get underway a few months later, with work completing in 2023. We want to encourage everyone to have their say in the public consultation programme which runs until Monday, June 21. Details on how to respond to the consultation can be found at www.translink.co.uk/ballymena